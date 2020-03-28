Drive to Survive Director J. Routh Readies Porsche Documentary, Available Inside

5 Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman to Do Long Way Up on Harley-Davidson LiveWire

As of Friday, March 27 on YouTube and from April 3 on Amazon Prime a new motorsport oriented documentary called Endurance is streaming. The 90-minutes film documents Porsche’s 2019 efforts in endurance races in a manner never-before seen. 4 photos



James Routh and his crew followed the Porsche GT racing teams for 25 days before, during and after two of the most challenging races of 2019, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24-hour on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.



Porsche says the documentary shows everything from the stress and deprivation of endurance racing to the “dedication and passion of all involved.” The racing scenes are sprinkled with impressions from factory motorsport director Pascal Zurlinden, the drivers - Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell – and motor racing engineer Luca Massé.



"In an exceptional way, the documentary Endurance showcases what endurance racing really involves: deprivation, stress, emotion and boundless dedication and passion of all involved,” Porsche said in a statement.



“The main protagonists are not just the vehicles – in this case the Porsche 911 RSR and the 911 GT3 R, both based on the high-performance 911 GT3 RS production vehicle – but also the people. Dealing with tense situations and setbacks on the racetrack are as unfiltered and realistically portrayed as the comments from the family of a young racing driver are on the dangers and life at the limit.”



The movie is already up and running on Porsche’s YouTube channel, and we attached it below this text. And given that most of us have no place to go in the near future for reasons we all know, it’s the perfect pass time for the next couple of hours. Enjoy.



