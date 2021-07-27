Kline Improves the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera With Inconel Valvetronic Exhaust

More technologized than ever before, the 911 also happens to be more frugal than it’s ever been due to eco-friendly requirements that influence the way the six-cylinder boxer engine sounds. Alas, the 992 comes alive with an aftermarket exhaust rather than Porsche’s own sport exhaust.
Kline Innovation is a Romanian exhaust automaker that has impressed customers from all over the world with its high-quality exhausts. For the 992-generation Neunelfer, the boutique company offers two exhaust systems for the Carrera and Turbo lines. Both of them are manufactured from Inconel, a superalloy designed to sustain extreme heat. A very difficult material to shape and machine, Inconel can be found in gas turbine blades, turbo seals and rotors, the Space Shuttle, and the world of motorized sports.
Kline uses Inconel 625 for the X-pipe, an exhaust design that delivers a higher-pitched note than an H-pipe. Fully bypassable silencers are worthy of mentioning as well, along with HJS catalytic converters or de-cat pipes. The Valvetronic setup ensures no droning on the highway or unwanted noise in your neighborhood in the early hours of the morning. At the touch of a button, the valves open up to unleash a rad exhaust tone as the revs climb.
The Jilava-based outfit highlights up to 40 PS (39 horsepower) and 55 Nm (41 pound-feet) in gains as long as you remove the catalytic converters. With the addition of an ECU remap, a gain of up to 80 PS (79 horsepower) can be expected. Considering that the bog-standard Carrera produces 385 PS (380 horsepower) at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) at 1,950 revs, this exhaust system is surely worth considering.
Kline Innovation also sells a Turbo-spec Inconel exhaust for the 3.7-liter boxer that reigns supreme in the 911 lineup. Both variants are topped by pre-preg carbon tips for extra visual drama, because why not? On that note, press play and tell us what you think about the Carrera with this exhaust system.
Kline uses Inconel 625 for the X-pipe, an exhaust design that delivers a higher-pitched note than an H-pipe. Fully bypassable silencers are worthy of mentioning as well, along with HJS catalytic converters or de-cat pipes. The Valvetronic setup ensures no droning on the highway or unwanted noise in your neighborhood in the early hours of the morning. At the touch of a button, the valves open up to unleash a rad exhaust tone as the revs climb.
The Jilava-based outfit highlights up to 40 PS (39 horsepower) and 55 Nm (41 pound-feet) in gains as long as you remove the catalytic converters. With the addition of an ECU remap, a gain of up to 80 PS (79 horsepower) can be expected. Considering that the bog-standard Carrera produces 385 PS (380 horsepower) at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) at 1,950 revs, this exhaust system is surely worth considering.
Kline Innovation also sells a Turbo-spec Inconel exhaust for the 3.7-liter boxer that reigns supreme in the 911 lineup. Both variants are topped by pre-preg carbon tips for extra visual drama, because why not? On that note, press play and tell us what you think about the Carrera with this exhaust system.