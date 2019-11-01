Hyundai VelosterRaptor N Concept Described As "Type R Killer"

On November 5th, the doors to the Las Vegas Convention Center will open for the 2019 edition of the SEMA Show. This year will see Hyundai challenge the Honda Civic Type R with a one-off pocket rocket created in collaboration with Bisimoto Engineering.
The tuning wizards at Bisimoto were responsible for a 700-horsepower Tucson a few years ago, but the VelosterRaptor N Concept is far more restrained. The output levels up from 275 horsepower to “above 320 horsepower” with the help of different software for the engine, a water-methanol kit, high-flow intake and exhaust systems, larger intercooler, and modifications to the mass airflow as well as the turbo.
Only one picture was provided by Hyundai, and the center-lock wheels definitely mean business. Lowered suspension, red brake calipers, and a few upgrades to the front bumper are a few of the other highlights. Billed as a customer-friendly builtd, the bolt-on modifications of the VelosterRaptor N are complemented by a pair of lighweight seats up front and “a digital diagnostic display” as you might find in a racing car.
What boggles the mind about this one-off hot hatchback is that Hyundai themselves used “Type R killer” in the press release, and that doesn’t sit well with the Honda crowd. The Civic Type R is arguably the most exciting front-driven hatchback on sale in the United States, and from the factory, it’s more potent than the Veloster N from 2.0 liters of displacement and a single turbo (306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque).
It’s also unnatural for Hyundai to take on the big boys in the segment even though the N performance division is all about the driving experience, not the suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Looking at the bigger picture, “Type R killer” is one way to attract crowds at the Hyundai stand in L.A. while us motoring journos scratch our heads in disbelief.
On an ending note, care to guess how much of a pricing difference there is between the Civic Type R and Veloster N with the Performance Package? The golden standard from Japan is $36,300 excluding freight while the South Korean alternative is $29,500.
