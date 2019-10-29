autoevolution
 

Hyundai Plays It Safe With SEMA-Bound Veloster N Performance Concept

Although it’s billed as a concept, the Veloster N Performance that Hyundai plans to bring at the 2019 SEMA Show is nothing more than a tuning job that marries OEM with the aftermarket. The most obvious modifications, as far as the exterior is concerned, are the KWA rear spoiler, scooped hood, and orange garnish.
Extreme Racing coilover suspension is also featured, joined by H&R coil springs, Daewon Steel anti-roll bars for both the front and rear axles, WIF chassis bracing, aluminum caliper brackets, Alcon forged brake calipers with six and four pistons, as well as racing-style OZ forged wheels with N branding on the wheel caps.

The list of mods further consists of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires measuring 235 by 35 and 19 inches on every corner of the compact hatchback, Capristo cat-back exhaust tips with an anodized finish, and tons of visual improvements to the grille, splitter, side sills, rear diffuser, mirror covers, and the 2.0-liter turbo engine’s cover.

Opening the driver’s door reveals N sill covers, an aluminum knob for the gear shifter, red engine start/stop button, Sabelt seats wrapped in Alcantara and carbon for lightness, Alcantara in other areas such as the lower bezel of the steering wheel and horn pad, as well as sporty floor mats.

Suffice to say, Hyundai could’ve done a lot better if the engineers had more time and a bigger budget for this build.

The aftermarket for the Veloster N and Veloster N Performance is small to nonexistent for the time being, a condition that might have something to do with how few of these things are sold in the United States of America. This segment is more or less dominated by the Honda Civic Type R these days, a no-nonsense hot hatchback with front-wheel drive and 310 PS (306 horsepower) on tap.

Hyundai didn’t want to take the crown for most ponies in a front-wheel-drive chassis, choosing instead on the driving characteristics of the Veloster N and what we like to call the “smiles per miles” part of the driving experience. At $29,500 for the performance package, the Veloster N also happens to be a steal when compared to the Honda at $36,300 for the Civic Type R (excluding freight charge).
