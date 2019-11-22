Hyundai Tucson Preview Concept Looks Big and Bold in Los Angeles

While you'd expect Toyota to be the only big player in the hybrid crossover market, the Korean automakers have a strong game as well. Hyundai made this clear at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show with not only an updated Ioniq, but also this, the Vision T concept, which previews next year's all-new Tucson.
We know the concept is a plug-in hybrid, but the power and range are unclear. If current models are anything to go by, we can expect about 50 mpg combined and an EV range of about 30 miles. As in the case of the Sonata, the internal combustion engine will be a 2-liter making 150 hp, while the total system output will be around 200 ponies.
There's no shortage of direct rivals or ones which are expected to come out within the next year. The big ones are the RAV4 and CR-V plug-in models, though Ford is cooking an electrified Escape too. So does the Tucson stand a chance?
If the concept is anything go by, then yes, it does. Based on our previous spy shots, this futuristic styling will be carried over almost unchanged to the production model. Of course, the real deal won't have such a coupe shape and door mirrors will obviously be added. But the improvement over the old model will be obvious. The Tucson might also make other Hyundai models look outdated, even the Sonata sedan.
This CUV should also be bigger than before, about 5 inches longer and 4 wider, based on the proportions of the concept. Of course, the PHEV will have limited appeal, only available in certain states. So along with a normal hybrid, there should be a 2.5-liter base engine, perhaps a 1.6 T-GDI for an eco model with a double-clutch transmission.
European and Asia markets will have a variety of other systems, including a compressed natural gas version and the obvious diesel.
