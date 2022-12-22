Hyundai SEVEN Concept Heads To Debut in the Great White North With IONIQ 6

While its kin Kia America will ring out a difficult 2022 in Times Square in the heart of the Big Apple, Hyundai Auto Canada will ring a new year in the Great White North a little later in the month at the Montreal International Auto Show running from January 20-30.
The South Korean-based auto manufacturer will show off its futuristic design and technology aspirations in two national debuts; the SEVEN Concept, a sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) and the newest addition to the Ioniq family, the Ioniq 6.
Born on the company's Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the SEVEN has all of the street appeal of an alien craft, with a sleek pitched-backed profile and ominous-looking front end.
Made from hygienically-recycled and renewable materials such as mineral plaster, bamboo wood and carpet and even constructed using bio-resin and bio-paint to reduce pollution during the production process, the SEVEN has the heart of a true environmentalist.
Hyundai states the SEVEN will have a range of over 480 km (298 miles) and with a 350-kW charger, it will charge from 10-80% in approximately 20 minutes. Unlike other similar vehicles, the SEVEN comes equipped with lounge chairs, a bench seat, and a built-in mini-fridge under a roof with a panoramic screen. It is slated to be available for the 2024 model year starting at an MSRP $44,580 cdn ($60,600 / 41,927 euro).
The all-new Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 will also show its wares for the first time in Canada at the Montreal International Autoshow as the latest addition to the IONIQ family based on Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept.
The IONIQ 6 possesses best-in-class fast charging capabilities with charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes utilizing a 350-kW charger. It also boasts a range of 547 km (340 miles) in its rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant with the aid of one of the lowest drag coefficients of 0.22 in the industry and lowest in the company's lineup. It is expected to land in Canadian showrooms in the spring of 2023 with an a reported cost of 89,050 cdn ($65,502 / 61,597 euro).
"As the leader in electric vehicle adoption in Canada, we are thrilled to once again participate in the Montreal International Autoshow and to showcase our latest line-up of vehicles to our EV lovers in Quebec,” says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. “As a company, we have always recognized the importance of the Quebec market and its leading role in EV adoption in Canada. We are committed to delivering the best in innovation and sustainability, and we are grateful for the support and enthusiasm of our Quebec customers in driving this movement forward. On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada, we are excited to connect with our customers in Quebec and showcase the innovative technology and exceptional design that sets Hyundai apart.”
