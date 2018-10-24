Cyclist on His Phone Crashes Into Parked Car, Smashes Windshield

3 Hyundai NEXO Travels 609 KM, Has the Longest FCV Range

1 Audi Fuel Cell SUV to Launch Next Decade Courtesy of Hyundai

More on this:

Hyundai Nexo Is the First Hydrogen Car to Get 5 Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Tests

If there were some worrying that cars powered by alternative fuels might pose a danger to their safety, their concerns were unfounded. 9 photos



In a new series of crash tests conducted by the Euro NCAP, the Nexo was tested alongside the new



The Nexo GL left-hand drive which was tested by the Europeans was found to have 94 percent adult occupant protection, 87 percent child occupant protection and an 80 percent rating for safety assist. In the vulnerable road users test – pedestrians and cyclists – the car was rated as 67 percent.



Even so, the overall score was enough to land it a five-star rating.



“The fuel cell NEXO and hybrid ES point the way for future powertrains, and Euro NCAP will work to ensure that safety performance, as well as energy efficiency, remains at the top of the manufacturers’ agenda,” said in a statement the head of the organization, Michiel van Ratingen, also mentioning another car to have gotten five stars, the Lexus ES..



Launched back in January with an advertised range of 370 miles (595 km), the



Fitted with an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery, a fuel cell stack, and three hydrogen tanks, the model develops 161 horsepower and 395 Nm of torque, reaching 60 mph from a standstill in9.5 seconds.



Safety wise, the car tested by Euro NCAP is equipped with airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags both in front and at the rear, emergency braking, speed assistant and lane assist system.



After earlier this year the Nissan Leaf brought home the five-star rating for the electric vehicle segment, it’s time for the Hyundai Nexo, a hydrogen-powered vehicle unveiled at the beginning of the year, to do the same for its corner of the industry.In a new series of crash tests conducted by the Euro NCAP, the Nexo was tested alongside the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class , the Mazda 6 Lexus ES and three vans from the PSA group.The Nexo GL left-hand drive which was tested by the Europeans was found to have 94 percent adult occupant protection, 87 percent child occupant protection and an 80 percent rating for safety assist. In the vulnerable road users test – pedestrians and cyclists – the car was rated as 67 percent.Even so, the overall score was enough to land it a five-star rating.“The fuel cell NEXO and hybrid ES point the way for future powertrains, and Euro NCAP will work to ensure that safety performance, as well as energy efficiency, remains at the top of the manufacturers’ agenda,” said in a statement the head of the organization, Michiel van Ratingen, also mentioning another car to have gotten five stars, the Lexus ES..Launched back in January with an advertised range of 370 miles (595 km), the Hyundai Nexo set a record for fuel-cell vehicles after driving for 378 miles (609 km) in South Korea.Fitted with an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery, a fuel cell stack, and three hydrogen tanks, the model develops 161 horsepower and 395 Nm of torque, reaching 60 mph from a standstill in9.5 seconds.Safety wise, the car tested by Euro NCAP is equipped with airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags both in front and at the rear, emergency braking, speed assistant and lane assist system.