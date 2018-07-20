Virgin to Launch Satellites from the Cornwall Airport Using Cosmic Girl

Hyundai Kona Puts On the Iron Man Suit for Comic Con 2018

As of Thursday, the flood gates have opened for a full weekend of exiting news from the world of movies, games and comic books: Comic Con. 6 photos



The party started on Wednesday with Hyundai, which announced a very special edition of the



Built with permission from Marvel, the Hyundai Kona Iron Man will be on display in Marvel's booth for the duration of the event. But what’s more exciting is that the version will be made available for customers, albeit in a limited production run starting this December. No word on the pricing yet, of course.



Expect no technical improvements on the model. True to the philosophy of movie and game makers that what sells is only smoke and mirrors, Hyundai only gave the Kona an exterior and interior makeover.



One of the most striking difference when comparing the Iron Man with the regular Kona is the custom daytime running lights that give out a unique lighting signature, meant to resemble Tony Stark’s facemask eyes.



The roof comes in red and with an Iron Man mask painted on it. A unique V-shaped hood garnish, front bonnet Iron Man mask badging, and Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, together with the 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps complete the exterior look of the Kona.



On the interior, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel, and a unique Iron Man shift lever knob sticks out from the center. A special Head’s Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, as well as a custom seat design are also featured.



