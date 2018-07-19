Hyundai Cuts Price Of 2018 Sonata PHEV, Limited Has More Standard Equipment

If you’re shopping for a plug-in hybrid sedan on a budget, Hyundai is much obliged to offer the Sonata PHEV from $33,250. The 2018 model year, therefore, is $1,350 cheaper than before, making it an extremely interesting proposition in this segment.
But wait, there’s more! In addition to the price reduction, the Sonata PHEV now travels 28 miles on electricity instead of 27 on a full battery. Step up to the Limited trim level (38,850; $250 more than before), and you’re treated to new features as standard.
Among the highlights, there’s a USB port for the rear passengers, wireless charging for Qi-compatible smartphones, heated steering wheel, driver attention alert, lane keep assist, LED headlights with Dynamic Bending Light, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Protection. These said, what do you get from the get-go in the case of the entry-level trim?
In addition to the 2.0-liter GDI four-cylinder, electric motor, and 8-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Sonata PHEV comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, proximity key and push-button start, 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support, dual automatic climate control, and 7.0-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As if that wasn’t good enough for this price point, Hyundai throws in one of the best warranty coverage on the market. The new vehicle warranty stands at five years or 60,000 miles, powertrain is covered for ten years of 100,000 miles, and the anti-perforation warranty comes in at seven years without mileage limitation.
Currently in its seventh generation, the Sonata was facelifted in March 2017. Be that as it may, the mid-sized sedan from South Korea still has a lot of catching up to do. The Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are far better propositions if you’re looking for more than just a good deal, but then again, to each their own. On the other hand, the Camry and Accord aren't available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, so props to Hyundai for that.
