Hyundai Cuts Price Of 2018 Sonata PHEV, Limited Has More Standard Equipment

More on this:

1 2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is no Hot Hatchback, But Still Ticks All The Right Boxes

2 Hyundai Ranked Most Reliable Car Brand in the UK

3 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Priced From $25,500

4 2018 Renault Megane RS Meets Hyundai i30 N

5 Audi Fuel Cell SUV to Launch Next Decade Courtesy of Hyundai