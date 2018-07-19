autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is no Hot Hatchback, But Still Ticks All The Right Boxes

Imagine you’re in the market for a compact hatchback that you can daily and drive for fun during the weekend. But on the other hand, going down the hot hatchback route is a no-no because of the too-stiff suspension setting and highly-strung engine setup. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the moment the new i30 N Line steps onto the scene.
Slotted between the regular version of the five-door hatchback and the i30 N, the N Line looks like the latter and has some of the dynamic traits of the 275-horsepower pocket rocket without compromising the daily-driving character of the i30. First things first, those are Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels.

Moving on up from there, the suspension and chassis benefit from i30 N know-how for spirited driving and complete control when the going gets twisty. The list of improvements includes the braking system, now sporting 16-inch rotors up front.

The engine response has been improved as well according to Hyundai, with customers offered a choice between the 1.4-liter T-GDI turbo four-cylinder and 1.6-liter CRDi four-cylinder turbo diesel. On the matter of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the T-GDI has 140 PS to offer while the CRDi churns out 136 PS on full song.

Going on sale in Europe later this summer, the 2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is the star of a new clip which stars motorsport legend Gabriele Tarquini. The successful touring car racing driver also happens to be a test driver for Hyundai Motorsport, so now you know why the South Korean automaker chose the Italian for this promotional clip.

Last, but certainly not least, look at it. From the silver paint line on the front and rear bumpers to the twin muffler at the rear and N Line wing badge, there’s a lot to like about the i30 N Line from a visual standpoint. As for the interior, customers can opt for suede sport seats with superior lateral support, metal pedals, N gear shift knob, and perforated leather on the sport steering wheel.

“We believe the comprehensive package of design and engineering enhancements will continue to attract more new customers to the Hyundai brand in Europe,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing & product at Hyundai Motor Europe.


