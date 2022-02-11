Hyundai Announces New $50 Million Safety Test Facility at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show

The anticipated 2022 Chicago Auto Show will open its doors on Saturday at McCormick Place. Many automakers are looking to make a good impression in preparation for the Detroit North America Auto Show. Hyundai didn’t waste any time, and instead of unveiling a new concept, shifted focus to safety, announcing a $50 million Safety and Investigation facility.
The announcement comes days after Hyundai and Kia issued a recall asking more than 485,000 affected owners to park their cars outside over a potential fire risk from the engine. Hyundai and Kia have a long history with engine fire issues, going back six years.
The Ioniq 5 manufacturer announced the establishment of a $50 million STIL (Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory) at its Michigan-based research and development center HATCI (Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.), as it was announced at the Chicago Auto Show.
Hyundai developed STIL in collaboration with NHTSA (National Traffic and Safety Administration), in line with a 2020 Consent order.
The new facility scheduled for operation in the fall of 2023 will expand on the automaker's existing safety testing and analysis. It will include a field crash investigation lab, forensics lab, high voltage battery lab, 500m track, and a VDA (Vehicle Dynamics Area).
Brian Latouf, Hyundai’s chief safety officer, said the facility would help the automaker better understand its customer issues by efficiently identifying defects and analyzing car systems on their onsite facility. He added that getting access to real-world data will help them accelerate their pursuit of a best-in-class safety office to protect their clients better.
The investment that costed over $50 million focuses on enhancing Hyundai’s safety commitment to identify issues with their vehicles, prevent crashes, and protect its consumers.
The automaker currently has 12 models that have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick rating for 2022. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson made the Top Safety Pick+ for improved headlights.
