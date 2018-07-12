autoevolution
 

Husband Finds Wife, Lover Dead from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

12 Jul 2018, 8:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Today’s cautionary tale is more a common sense thing: never spend any amount of time in a locked garage, with the engine of the car running, or risk death by carbon monoxide poisoning.
7 photos
Empty parking lotParking maneuverFull parking lotStreet SignBotched parking jobEmpty parking
One man from Newark, New Jersey came home to find his wife and her alleged lover dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. It seems that they started getting freaky in the garage, while the engine of the car was running, and they died before they even realized what was happening to them, People Magazine reports.

Kahali Johnson identified one of the victims to the police as his wife, Tameka Hargrave. Sources close to the investigation told the media that the 39-year-old woman was having her car repaired and was sleeping with the mechanic, 59, as some form of “payment” for the hours of work he was putting in. The husband wouldn’t confirm it.

He told reporters that he found both of them dead on the ground. and that he knew from the moment he smelled exhaust that there was no saving them. He wouldn’t even attempt to revive them, but did call 911.

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” he said. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911 because, at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Still, the husband doesn’t blame the two for what happened to them. As in, he wouldn’t say they should have known better than to lock themselves in the garage with the car running. The way he sees it, it’s the fault of whoever build the apartment complex because they didn’t install proper alarms.

“They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on,” he said.
exhaust police Carbon Monoxide
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 