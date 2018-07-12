Russian Progress 70 Becomes Fastest Spacecraft to Reach the Space Station

Husband Finds Wife, Lover Dead from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Today’s cautionary tale is more a common sense thing: never spend any amount of time in a locked garage, with the engine of the car running, or risk death by carbon monoxide poisoning. 7 photos



Kahali Johnson identified one of the victims to the police as his wife, Tameka Hargrave. Sources close to the investigation told the media that the 39-year-old woman was having her car repaired and was sleeping with the mechanic, 59, as some form of “payment” for the hours of work he was putting in. The husband wouldn’t confirm it.



He told reporters that he found both of them dead on the ground. and that he knew from the moment he



“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” he said. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911 because, at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”



Still, the husband doesn’t blame the two for what happened to them. As in, he wouldn’t say they should have known better than to lock themselves in the garage with the car running. The way he sees it, it’s the fault of whoever build the apartment complex because they didn’t install proper alarms.



