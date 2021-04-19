This 2007 Prevost Featherlite H3 45 Is a $500K Landyacht With a Secret Bedroom

Huracan-Based 2021 Ares Design Panther ProgettoUno Features H-Pattern DCT

Unveiled in 2019 at the Villa d'Este concours of elegance, the Panther ProgettoUno is a bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty supercar from Italy. Coachbuilder Ares Design has improved the Huracan-based model for the 2021 model year in three key areas, starting with the tranny. 1 photo



“Conceived to make the driving experience more exciting,” the LCME is joined by an X-shaped exhaust system and sportier chassis tuning. The De Tomaso Pantera-inspired Panther ProgettoUno in the following video sweetens the deal with billet-aluminum wheels that measure 21 inches, exposed carbon-fiber parts here and there, tastefully-trimmed seats, and custom-designed buttons on the center console. Similar to Italian supercars from a few years ago, the limited-edition model features three auxiliary gauges for the 12-volt battery’s voltage, water temperature, and oil pressure.



A meticulous exercise in the art of craftsmanship, the mid-engined thoroughbred is rebodied in carbon fiber to keep the dry weight as low as possible, but not by much over the Huracan. Ares Design quotes exactly 1,423 kilograms (3,137 pounds) as opposed to 1,422 kilograms (3,135 pounds) for the Huracan EVO all-wheel drive, and the weight distribution is similar as well at 43 percent over the front and 57 percent over the rear.



The engine specifications aren’t surprising either. 5,204 cubic centimeters, 10 cylinders, natural aspiration, 650 horsepower, and more than 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque are the official figures, which goes to show that not much has changed over the donor vehicle. Ares Design further mentions 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.1 seconds.



Priced in the ballpark of $700,000 at current exchange rates, the



