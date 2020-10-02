Huge Lineup of Abandoned Cars and Trucks Available at Ridiculous Prices

If you’re looking for a new project car but can’t find one that’s worth a chance, you might want to pay a visit to this guy living in Temecula, California.
The owner of a large field in the region is currently selling a huge lineup of abandoned cars and trucks at really low prices, and a quick look at the list seems to suggest there are quite a few gems in there.
Spotted by the folks over at BarnFinds on Craigslist, the vehicle lineup includes a 1981 Ford Thunderbird that can be yours for $2,000, as well as a 1988 Ford Bronco II that is sold for just $1,000.
A 1994 Ford Mustang Convertible with a 3.8-liter engine and an automatic transmission is also listed with a $1,000 price tag. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a truck, a Ford 250 Super Duty is available for $2,000.
For Chevy fans, the owner is selling a 1967 truck without an engine for $1,500, while a ’99 Cavalier that has already received new engine heads is ready for a new adventure in exchange for $1,000.
There are also several other European models, including a ’70 Mercedes 380C Coupe, as well as a Japanese Isuzu Trooper 4x4 with a 5-speed transmission sold for $1,500.
The list is huge, and you can check it out in full below, though the seller claims that other models that haven’t been included in the ad are also available. So the best thing you can do is just reach out to them and ask for more information.
Worth emphasizing, however, is that there’s no word on the actual condition and the paperwork for these listed models. If anything, just make sure that you ask all the questions before deciding which one to buy. The seller claims that all were running when they were parked.
Here's a list of some of the cars listed as for sale by the owner:
- 1988 Ford Bronco: $1,000
- 1971 MGB GT : $3,600
- 1994 Mustang Convertible, 3.8 Auto: $1,000
- 1981 T Bird: $2,000
- 1981 Ford Fairmont Wagon: $1,500
- 1970 Mercedes 380C Coupe: $2,000
- 1986 Cougar: $500
- 1995 3500 Crewcab 4X4: $4,000
- Mercedes 240 D Auto: $700
- Ford 250 super duty pickup: $2,000
- 1999 Chevy Cavalier: $1,000
- Isuzu Trooper 4X4: $1,500
- 2007 Volvo S40: $3,300
- 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8: $3,200