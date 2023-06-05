Hot Wheels Legends Tour Offers You a Chance To Immortalize Your Car as a Die-Cast Toy

Hot Wheels organizes the Hot Wheels Legends Tour each year. It's the perfect opportunity for the brand's fans to achieve immortality, as the company is looking for the ideal car to recreate as one of its die-cast toys. This year, the tour returns to the UK at RADwood at Bicester Heritage on September 2. Ten finalists will be present at the car culture event.
Hot Wheels is the leading die-cast brand in the UK. Globally, over eight billion toy vehicles have rolled off the brand's production lines in the past 55 years.
For the first time, the Hot Wheels Legends UK final will be open to the public to watch. RADwood is an automotive lifestyle event celebrating the 80s and 90s. This year, fans will be able to vote and select one entry that will be fast-tracked to Hot Wheel's event final.
The Hot Wheels Legends tour was introduced just four years ago in the UK. Last year, more than 100 vehicles entered the competition. After the finalists are selected, they reach the Global Final. In 2021, the UK finalist, the Volvo P1800 Gasser, also known as "Ain't No Saint," went on to win globally.
The vehicle achieved "Legend" status, as thousands of enthusiasts across the globe are enjoying the 1:64 scale models Hot Wheel created. To have a chance of becoming a unique part of the Hot Wheels story, entrants must upload a short video and a brief description highlighting its authenticity, creativity, and "garage spirit." No need to worry about what type of project it is, whether it's new or classic, road or track; anything goes.
A panel of expert judges handpicked by Hagerty will judge the 2023 Legends Tour at RADwood, while a Hot Wheels designer will guide them. The judging criteria are equally divided into five parts: the Hot Wheels story behind your build, design, authenticity, "garage spirit," and performance and fun. The ten finalists will be displayed in Bicester Heritage's main hangar, where fans and judges can examine them.
Falken Tyres, Castrol Oils, and Hagerty are official partners for this year's event. All ten finalists will win a mega bundle of Castrol Oils merchandise, while the UK overall winner will receive a set of Falken tires. If you're interested in finding out more information about the competition, you can check out its website. The UK winner will be announced on Hagerty's Facebook page. Twenty other countries will each have one finalist. They will go head to head at the Grand Final in the US in November.
Ted Wu, the Global Head of Vehicle Design at Mattel, Inc. (the creators of Hot Wheels), said, "From EVs to classic drag racers, the diversity, creativity and passion from the UK entries ensure it's always an inspiring group for our designers to check out."
