Homm Experience Pod Is the AV of the Future, Comes With Customizable Interior Space

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) or self-driving cars, as most people refer to them, represent the future of mobility. They are capable of sensing the environment and they can operate without human intervention. One such concept is the Homm Autonomous Experience Pod, a three-wheeler with a versatile design.
A collaborative effort, the Experience Pod was created by NextOfKin Creatives and Rodney Loh. As this vehicle was conceived for busy, urban areas, it was designed as a three-wheeled one. One of the most interesting things about the pod is its flexible interior or democratization of space, as the Homm team likes to put it.
The Experience Pod is all about customizing the interior space and the team of designers presents us with five such layouts that create an interconnected relationship between humans, vehicles, and surroundings. Homm is initially like a black canvas but it can be customized and modified inside depending on needs or preference.
Five ideas are brought to the table but there are countless possibilities when it comes to customizing the interior space. Right now, the Experience Pod is depicted in a Work Adventure layout, as a Kinetic Tour vehicle, Mobile Party, Breathing Space, and Multi-Living, all meant to change your riding experience.
While its customizable interior space is its most notable feature, the Homm Autonomous Experience Pod is not such an original concept, as we've seen a handful of such vehicles of the future from Toyota, Tesla, and Volkswagen, to name just a few. In fact, maybe you remember Volkswagen’s Sedric concept car (Sedric stands for “self-driving car”), revealed in 2017, at the Geneva Motor Show, which doesn't differ all that much from the Homm. This pod-shaped looks like a lounge on wheels and Volkswagen says it would accommodate up to four people. Once inside the vehicle, your desired destination would be selected using voice control.
Equipped with a 134-hp electric motor housed in the rear axle, the Sedric promises a driving range of up to 250 miles (402 km). The futuristic vehicle comes with LIDAR scanners, seven cameras, and a multitude of sensors.
