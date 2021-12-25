Here’s Your Chance to Own an Epic 1966 Batcycle Replica With Electric Robin Cart

It's hard to miss a motorcycle with a retro style that's all decked in Batman motifs. There's just something that tickles your inner hero to hop on one of the toys the Gotham's most revered character used to ride.
Throughout the franchise, Batman is seen using all sorts of vehicles to chase the evil criminals. From the famous Batmobile to the Batcopter and the Batboat, the hero had every cool toy to help him on his missions.
One of the first items emerging from the batcave when the Batmobile was not available was the Batcycle. The machine made its first appearance in 1966 when ABC produced the first TV series starring Adam West as the protagonist.
It was a 1965 Harley Davidson that came with a sidecar for Batman's crime-fighting partner, Robin. However, the motorcycle was used only for the first season episode. In the same year, another vehicle made its appearance, one that would be seen throughout the series more often than its predecessor. This new Batcycle was designed by Dan Dempski and based on a Yamaha Catalina 250.
A nostalgia-infused 1966 Yamaha Batcycle Replica that comes with the specific logos and a Replica Robin Cart will hit the Mecum auction block in less than a month. What's special about this machine (apart from the fact that it turns every Bat fan's dreams into reality) is that it was signed by Adam West and Burt Ward. The vehicle also comes with letters of authenticity.
Just like the one used in the TV series, it's a replica based on a 1966 Yamaha Catalina 250 powered by a 246cc two-stroke engine capable of delivering a top speed of 82 mph (132 kph) at 7,500 rpm. According to the listing, it has never been ridden or "shown in public," meaning that it should've been kept in good condition.
The package is completed by the Robin cart replica that is detachable. Unlike the gas-powered original, this one is embracing modern times, as it is powered by an electric engine.
The Batcycle replica, along with the electric cart, will be selling at no reserve. The unit is estimated to fetch between $40K and $60K.
One of the first items emerging from the batcave when the Batmobile was not available was the Batcycle. The machine made its first appearance in 1966 when ABC produced the first TV series starring Adam West as the protagonist.
It was a 1965 Harley Davidson that came with a sidecar for Batman's crime-fighting partner, Robin. However, the motorcycle was used only for the first season episode. In the same year, another vehicle made its appearance, one that would be seen throughout the series more often than its predecessor. This new Batcycle was designed by Dan Dempski and based on a Yamaha Catalina 250.
A nostalgia-infused 1966 Yamaha Batcycle Replica that comes with the specific logos and a Replica Robin Cart will hit the Mecum auction block in less than a month. What's special about this machine (apart from the fact that it turns every Bat fan's dreams into reality) is that it was signed by Adam West and Burt Ward. The vehicle also comes with letters of authenticity.
Just like the one used in the TV series, it's a replica based on a 1966 Yamaha Catalina 250 powered by a 246cc two-stroke engine capable of delivering a top speed of 82 mph (132 kph) at 7,500 rpm. According to the listing, it has never been ridden or "shown in public," meaning that it should've been kept in good condition.
The package is completed by the Robin cart replica that is detachable. Unlike the gas-powered original, this one is embracing modern times, as it is powered by an electric engine.
The Batcycle replica, along with the electric cart, will be selling at no reserve. The unit is estimated to fetch between $40K and $60K.