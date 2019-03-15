autoevolution
Here’s a Freight Train Being Blown Off The Rails by “Bomb Cyclone” Storm

Earlier this week, a “bomb cyclone” storm hit New Mexico, causing considerable damages to homes and buildings, vehicles and one particular Union Pacific freight train that was crossing a bridge on the Canadian River.
Winds of up to 70mph blew 26 of the cars off the rails, into a ravine. Luckily, no one was injured because the ravine is empty, ABC7 reports. However, damage was considerable and authorities had a tough time clearing the area, and are still to open the railroad for traffic.

“The railroad has been mobilized to begin the clean up,” the media outlet notes. “No hazardous materials were involved in the derailment, however, two engines were found about a mile down the track.”

“Traffic on Highway 469 was closed for about an hour but has begun to flow again. Rail traffic has been stopped because the bridge sustained severe damage,” ABC7 says.

As kids say today, “pictures or it didn’t happen,” so for all those doubting that a gust of wind can knock train cars off the railroad, there’s a video embedded at the bottom of the page. The entire crash was captured on the dashcam of a local reporter, who was just pulling out of the parking lot of a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

You can’t see much of anything because of heavy rain hitting the windshield, but you do see the outlines of the train cars falling down the bridge one by one. Commenters have also noticed the Cane’s sign going out and then lighting up again, joking that this severe crash could also work as an ad for the restaurant.

All jokes aside, the “bomb cyclone” storm has paralyzed several central U.S. states, bringing high winds, snow and floods. Loss of human life has been reported, and damages are considerable.

