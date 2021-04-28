Here’s a 999 Gold Tesla Model S and a Matching iPhone 12 That’ll Blow Your Mind

Apple no longer provides any information on the actual sales performance of its devices, but third-party research firms claim the iPhone 12 is selling like hotcakes these days.
In other words, there are a lot of iPhone 12s out there, so if you’re looking into something that sets you apart from the crowd, the designers over at Caviar have prepared an upgrade that’s as exquisite as it gets.
It’s a super-luxurious iPhone 12 Pro lineup that consists of two different models, black and gold, both of which available for more than $6,000 each. But it isn’t the first time Caviar comes up with a truly opulent iPhone, so the bigger surprise for 2021 is the release of a customized… Tesla Model S.
That’s right, Caviar has released a new collection that includes two iPhone 12 Pro models (Black Titanium and Gold Titanium), as well a limited-series Tesla Model S that comes with 999 gold.
The two iPhones—Caviar lets customers choose between iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max—come with design cues inspired by Tesla Model S and sport a case made of titanium with a PVD coating. It combines black and gold to form the outline of a Tesla, with a Caviar icon placed on the back in the place where the Apple logo would typically be.
The Black Titanium version costs $6,150, while the Gold Titanium edition can be yours for $6,600.
The Tesla Model S also comes with 999 gold, and as you can see in the photos here, it features super-exquisite and super-expensive grilles, side skirts, wheels, and mirrors.
“The brand's artists have created an exclusive Tesla Model S concept car. The electric car is presented in black and adorned with decorative elements covered with 999 gold in Double Electroplated technique. The radiator grille, side skirts, discs, rear-view mirrors and elements of the rear and front bumpers are in the gold color,” Caviar explains.
The company will build only 99 such Tesla Model S units, with pricing set at $299,000.
