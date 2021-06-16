4 Daimler Says Google and Apple Launching Cars Will Produce Intense Competition

Here's the World's First Diesel Truck, a Five-Tonner Introduced in 1923

A history lesson never hurt anyone, so here’s one from Daimler. The German automotive corporation shares with the world the release date of the first-ever diesel trucks. 6 photos



The first one to get on the road was a five-ton vehicle driven by a four-cylinder diesel OB 2 engine. It had an output of 33kW (45 HP ) at 1000 rpm. It was made by Benz & Cie., and it took the carmaker a year to build the truck engine.



While those figures have us LOL nowadays, the



DMG also presented its first air-injection diesel truck in 1923, after 12 years of hard work trying to come up with a compact diesel engine for agricultural and commercial purposes. The DMG version was also a four-cylinder engine with a slightly lower output of 29 kW (40 HP) at 1000 rpm.



It took the diesel truck 10 days to get from DMG’s plant in Berlin to the one in Stuttgart and back, which was a commendable achievement in those days. The “enormous” distance conquered by the vehicle was what got it on the market soon after that, according to



