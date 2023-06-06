Here's the New Panoramic i-Cockpit That Will Debut on the 2024 Peugeot E-3008

Peugeot is ready to replace its best-selling model, the 3008 crossover, with an electric version in September. One of the highlights of the upcoming e-3008 is the new-generation panoramic i-Cockpit, featuring an impressive 21-inch high-definition curved display, a new compact steering wheel, and i-Toggles.
Most people laughed when Peugeot introduced the i-Cockpit concept in 2013 on the second-generation 308 compact. The small steering wheel, already known from the 208 small hatchback launched a year before, seemed ridiculous. The instrument panel was placed above the steering wheel, an unusual choice, and was even more ridiculous as Peugeot insisted on calling it a "head-up display." But people stopped laughing when the French carmaker introduced the second-generation 3008 with a much-improved i-Cockpit.
For the first time, the "i" in the name didn't mean "intuitive" but instead connected with the digital world. The new 3008 had a "glass cockpit," and many functions were programmable. The i-Cockpit was a fait accompli and has been installed on every Peugeot car ever since. As the French carmaker prepares a new generation of the 3008 compact crossover, the i-Cockpit is in for a complete overhaul. The cherry on the cake is the 21-inch panoramic display floating above the dashboard.
Although Peugeot didn't offer details about the upcoming e-3008 other than that it will be exclusively offered as an electric vehicle, it has been more generous with the new i-Cockpit. The 21-inch curved display combines the digital instrument cluster, which Peugeot still calls a head-up display, with the central infotainment touchscreen. The panoramic screen is attached using an invisible system, making it look like it's floating above the dashboard. A special LED mood lighting beneath the screen accentuates this feeling.
Finally, the i-Toggles in the central part of the dashboard are the third component of the new i-Cockpit. These fully-customizable touch-sensitive buttons can be programmed to offer quick access to 10 functions. The center console is simple, offering uncluttered access to the storage spaces and the wireless charging system. The automatic gearbox controls have moved to the dashboard, on the right side of the steering wheel, right next to the start/stop button. This frees up more space on the center console.
In case you were wondering, the compact steering wheel is still minuscule but has been redesigned to look more modern. The center cushion, which doubles as a horn button, is smaller and "isolated" from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect. The controls are now "tactile clicking," for optimum user ergonomics. Although they automatically detect the driver's fingers, they are only activated when pressed to avoid false commands.
For the first time, the "i" in the name didn't mean "intuitive" but instead connected with the digital world. The new 3008 had a "glass cockpit," and many functions were programmable. The i-Cockpit was a fait accompli and has been installed on every Peugeot car ever since. As the French carmaker prepares a new generation of the 3008 compact crossover, the i-Cockpit is in for a complete overhaul. The cherry on the cake is the 21-inch panoramic display floating above the dashboard.
Although Peugeot didn't offer details about the upcoming e-3008 other than that it will be exclusively offered as an electric vehicle, it has been more generous with the new i-Cockpit. The 21-inch curved display combines the digital instrument cluster, which Peugeot still calls a head-up display, with the central infotainment touchscreen. The panoramic screen is attached using an invisible system, making it look like it's floating above the dashboard. A special LED mood lighting beneath the screen accentuates this feeling.
The screen is slightly curved toward the driver, although Peugeot promises it will remain accessible to the front passenger. The left section works similarly to the digital instrument cluster, displaying information related to driving. This includes speed, power meter, driving aids, energy flow, and more. The right side of the screen is touch-sensitive, allowing the driver and the passenger to control various car functions, such as heating/air conditioning, navigation, and media/connectivity systems.
Finally, the i-Toggles in the central part of the dashboard are the third component of the new i-Cockpit. These fully-customizable touch-sensitive buttons can be programmed to offer quick access to 10 functions. The center console is simple, offering uncluttered access to the storage spaces and the wireless charging system. The automatic gearbox controls have moved to the dashboard, on the right side of the steering wheel, right next to the start/stop button. This frees up more space on the center console.
In case you were wondering, the compact steering wheel is still minuscule but has been redesigned to look more modern. The center cushion, which doubles as a horn button, is smaller and "isolated" from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect. The controls are now "tactile clicking," for optimum user ergonomics. Although they automatically detect the driver's fingers, they are only activated when pressed to avoid false commands.