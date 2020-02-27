Here Is How the New Volkswagen Golf GTI Compares With the Old One

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show kicks off next week (hopefully), and as usual we are to be treated with the best and latest car models. For Volkswagen, the show is the first opportunity to show the world the new Golf family, spearheaded by the car introduced in November last year.
It is not the regular Golf though that will steal the show, but the sportier GTI, shown on the Internet this week. Continuing the legacy of a line that was born decades ago, it bring both more visual appeal and more power than a regular Golf.
As it was to be expected, the new version borrows all the styling changes of the 8th generation Golf, and adds a pinch of high-performance for the ultimate build.
Visually, the car looks quite different from the one that came before it, launched in 2017. Looking overall a lot pointier than before, the Mk8 GTI adds more extreme styling, both inside and out, more tech, and a tad more power.
At the front, the upper grille gets even narrower, while the lower honeycomb one gets wider, and now extends all the way to the sides. Hidden inside it are the daytime running lights, five of them on each side, two more than before. The shape of the headlamps has changed as well, as did the design of the wheels.
The rear on the other hand is more like what came before. The most noticeable differences are the apparently narrower hatch window, the redrawn taillights, and the repositioning of the GTI logo to the middle of the hatch. From the side, black side sills extend from the front splitter to the rear diffuser.
The biggest change in appearance can be found inside, where the three years that separate the models are visible the most. There’s a new steering wheel, a larger and higher-mounted central screen, and the digital instrument cluster the carmaker is so proud of.
Engine wise, the 2.0-liter TSI engine (the same displacement as before) now generates 245 ps, up from the 233 ps it developed before.
What we see in the gallery above and later next week in Geneva is a near-production concept car, but we expect little to no changes on the production vehicle.
