Herbert Diess Bids VW Farewell, Says It Was Known as Autocratic Cheat When He Arrived

August 31, 2022, is not only the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. It is also the last day of work for Herbert Diess at Volkswagen. The executive gave an example of resilience and professionalism after the German carmaker announced he would leave the company, and he remained there until the end of his term. We’re not sure if he was warned about that or if it was a complete surprise. Regardless of the circumstances, Diess said these were the best seven years of his career.

