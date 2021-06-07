Hennessey's 850-HP Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 Makes the C8 Seem Tame

Almost 60 years after it first introduced the Corvette as a front-engined sports car, Chevrolet made a bold move and turned it into a mid-engined vehicle. The switch to the mid-ship layout received some heat from hardcore Corvette fans, but most enthusiasts agree that the new configuration will enable the Vette to reach its full potential.
And needless to say, the C8 is much more nimble than its predecessor and incredibly fast too. While the C7 needed forced induction and more than 600 horsepower to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in fewer than three seconds, the mid-engined Corvette runs the benchmark in 2.8 clicks with 495 horses. If that's not evolution, I don't know what is!
But worry not if you're still a fan of the front-engined Corvette. Companies like Hennessey Performance have you covered with aftermarket packages that will make the seventh-generation sports car as fast and powerful as a full-fledged supercar. All while retaining the factory look and with a two-year or 24,000-mile warranty.
The car you're about to see and hear below is a C7 Z06 fitted with the HPE850 package. If you're not familiar with Hennessey's offerings, this bundle drops a new supercharger on top of the 6.2-liter V8 engine. There's also a long list of upgrades that increase power to a massive 850 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. Not only is this 200 horses more than the stock Z06, but it's also almost 100 horses more powerful than the factory ZR1.
Those numbers are backed by an impressive 0 to 60 mph benchmark of 2.6 seconds, quicker than any Corvette built in a Chevy factory so far, including the C8. The quarter-mile also comes at a mind-bending 10.3 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 136 mph (219 kph).
And, of course, the HPE850 Vette sounds downright brutal. It shakes the ground while idling, and it will pierce your ears under throttle. Actually, the HPE850 sounds so menacing that it makes the stock C8 seem bland. Check it out in the video below.
