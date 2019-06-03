autoevolution

Helmets Go Up Against Cars In New Volvo Crash Tests

3 Jun 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Safety
As safety technologies fitted on board cars continue to evolve, the focus slowly begins to shift from protecting the car’s occupants from injury in case of a crash to safeguarding the lives of pedestrians and cyclists.
6 photos
Volvo crash testing helmetsVolvo crash testing helmetsVolvo crash testing helmetsVolvo crash testing helmetsVolvo crash testing helmets
Currently, most safety organizations crash testing cars for safety purposes have some kind of procedure in place to rate a vehicle’s ability to protect those it hits. Nearly none of them however issue recommendations to pedestrians, cyclists or apparel manufacturers on how to improve the odds.

What’s more, in case of bike helmets, the only testing procedure currently in place calls for the products to be dropped from various heights onto on either right or angled surfaces. That mostly simulates the helmet’s impact in case of a fall, and does not give any data on vehicle-to-bike accidents.

Swedish carmaker Volvo, together with Swedish sports brand POC, are planning to change that. This week, the two announced the start of a program meant to “understand types of long-term injuries sustained by cyclists and develop protection principles for road traffic safety benefits.”

The first stage of this program is testing how helmets perform during crashes with vehicles. That means fitting the helmets on the head of test dummies, placing the dummies on a test rig and smashing them at various speeds against different areas of the hood of a static Volvo car.

According to Volvo, despite being based on existing regulatory test procedures for pedestrian head protection, this kind of approach, taking place at the Volvo safety center in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a world premiere.

“Our aim is not only to meet legal requirements or pass rating tests. Instead we go beyond ratings, using real traffic situations to develop technology that further improves safety,” said in a statement Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre.
Volvo poc helmet Crash Test helmet crash test
press release
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 