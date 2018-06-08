NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

5 Shoei Won’t Allow Dealers To Hide Helmets Price Information

4 Jeep Liberty Recalled Once More For Suspension Corrosion Problem

3 Chevrolet Recalls Cruze LS Over Possible Gas Tank Leak

2 Tips to Keep Your Child Safe in Your Car

1 New Formula 1 Helmet Prototype Revealed by FIA

More on this:

Helmet Saves Man’s Life as Heavy Truck Runs Over His Head

Charities, governments and automotive makers may assault you with PSAs and grim statistics, but reality can serve as the most efficient lesson in terms of on-road safety. Take the latest viral video as an example of that. 8 photos



Video of the incident uploaded online is available below. It’s shocking and amazing at the same time, as the unidentified man literally gets up and smiles after a heavy, loaded truck runs over his head. That’s because he was wearing a helmet at the time. Kids, never try this at home.



Shot by a dash camera, the video shows the guy on the scooter trying to pass the truck on the right, through a small gap between the heavy vehicle and the sidewalk. He loses balance and falls, and goes under the truck, which runs over his head with one wheel. Luckily for him, the truck wasn’t speeding.



Even luckier of him was that he was wearing a helmet. The videos shows him next getting up and removing the gear, which is now completely bent by the force of the impact. He’s smiling, even though it appears as if one arm is broken and he’s clearly dazed. He sits down on the sidewalk and then gets back up again, to talk to another driver who’s just pulled in to ask how he was doing.



Perhaps less amazing than the guy’s survival is that the other motorists appear quite unfazed by the near-tragedy they witnessed. One guy on a scooter driving behind the victim actually goes on his way after looking at him and seeing him alive. He must’ve been late to work or something.



All jokes aside, safety is something you should never compromise on.



You probably hear “Wear a helmet” a lot, and chances are you too have foregone one every once in a while, thinking it wouldn’t be such a big deal. In the case of one man driving a scooter on a busy street in Cainta, Philippines, it proved a live-saving choice.Video of the incident uploaded online is available below. It’s shocking and amazing at the same time, as the unidentified man literally gets up and smiles after a heavy, loaded truck runs over his head. That’s because he was wearing a helmet at the time. Kids, never try this at home.Shot by a dash camera, the video shows the guy on the scooter trying to pass the truck on the right, through a small gap between the heavy vehicle and the sidewalk. He loses balance and falls, and goes under the truck, which runs over his head with one wheel. Luckily for him, the truck wasn’t speeding.Even luckier of him was that he was wearing a helmet. The videos shows him next getting up and removing the gear, which is now completely bent by the force of the impact. He’s smiling, even though it appears as if one arm is broken and he’s clearly dazed. He sits down on the sidewalk and then gets back up again, to talk to another driver who’s just pulled in to ask how he was doing.Perhaps less amazing than the guy’s survival is that the other motorists appear quite unfazed by the near-tragedy they witnessed. One guy on a scooter driving behind the victim actually goes on his way after looking at him and seeing him alive. He must’ve been late to work or something.All jokes aside, safety is something you should never compromise on. Wear a helmet , even if you only take your bike out for a run, and especially if you get into heavy traffic.