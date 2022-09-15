Headless Robot Tank Sneaking Around in the Woods Is The Sight of Nasty Future Wars

It's called the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle, but because we find that a bit too complicated, but also because of its attributes, we like to call it the robot tank.
The robot tank is an autonomous war machine currently being tested by Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace over in Europe, with the goal of having it ready to enter service with the militaries of the world and forever change the way land warfare is being conducted.
The Type-X is actually a drone of sorts, AI-governed and propped onto tracks to make it look like a tank, but also suitable for use on harsh terrain. The thing is actually nothing more than the base platform, on top of which a variety of turrets could be fitted.
We witnessed the robot in action with a Protector Remote Turret for a head back in June, when the machine was undergoing testing in an undisclosed location. The most recent video of the Type-X released (attached below) shows it however headless, sneaking around in some Norwegian wood as the herald of future wars.
The tank’s movements are governed by an AI system that can steer it to its destination, either as part of follow-me or waypoint navigation instructions. The hybrid drive of the machine allows it to reach speeds of 80 kph (50 kph) on the road.
From a military point of view, it comes with its own anti-artillery and mine protection systems. For the moment, the platform is being envisioned as suitable for use as support for mechanized troops (a wingman, if you like, of the main battle tank), or even as some sort of artillery unit, capable of firing loitering munition.
The Type-X is not currently deployed in action, but several nations, including the U.S., have already expressed interest in it.
