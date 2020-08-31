Harley-Davidson’s Most Powerful Crate Engine Now Available for Softails

Back in early 2020, Harley-Davidson announced the introduction of the Screamin’ Eagle 131, a V-Twin described as “the biggest, most powerful street-compliant engine Harley-Davidson has ever created."
At a time of its introduction, the engine was advertised as being made specifically for Touring bikes manufactured starting with 2017. Now the Milwaukee bike maker announced the powerplant should work just as good and is available on select Softail models.
More specifically, the bolt-in 131 is the perfect replacement for the Milwaukee-Eight engine fitted from the factory on 2018-later model Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles.
“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said in a statement Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean. “The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”
When the engine was introduced, Harley advertised an output of 121 hp and 131 ft-lb of torque at the rear wheel when paired with Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon mufflers, but in the Softail configuration we’re told the powerplant would churn out 124 hp and 135 ft-lb of torque, also when combined with Street Cannon mufflers.
The numbers were achieved by matching the 4.5-inch stroke of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with new 4.31-inch bore cylinders and fitting high-lift camshaft, high-performance cam bearing, high-compression forged pistons, a 64mm throttle body and intake manifold, and high-flow fuel injectors.
Harley offers the engine through authorized dealers and comes in two finish treatments, Black and Chrome or Black and Gloss Black. Making sure everyone know what V-Twin your bike is packing is 131 Stage IV badging on the cylinder heads and timer cover.
Harley sells the crate engine from $6,195 for the oil cooled variant and $6,395 for the Twin-cooled one. Depending on the bike it is intended for, there might be need for a new oil pump or clutch plate kit.
