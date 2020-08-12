1980 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead Is Best Served with Margarita

Since we’ve started digging deeper into the custom industry, be it car- or motorcycle-based, we came across quite a number of builds with enough weird twist in them to make them incredibly appealing. But never did we come across a custom Harley presented alongside a recipe for the perfect margarita.
Back in June, Harley-Davidson found a way to give the countless custom shops across the U.S. the means to show their latest projects online, given how all the major in-person events dedicated to them were canceled due to the health crisis.
Now don’t go thinking the bike maker had something very grandiose in mind. No, they simply had builders from across the country send videos of themselves and their bikes, and H-D then published them on their Youtube channel.
On average, these videos are under 3-minutes long, so that means builders have to be very quick and on point to get the relevant message across.
Enter Brandon Wurtz from Rawhide Customs in Boise, Idaho. His segment is a little over 3-minutes long, but he spends about a third of that saying nothing and just making himself an “excellent margarita.”
That’s probably because this guy knew from the get-go that his presentation would only benefit from that. And it does, as the 1980 Shovelhead sitting in the background for the first part of the clip seems only be enhanced by the sharing of the margarita recipe – and the score of the video, to be honest.
What we’re eventually presented with is a 1980, classic-style chopper build: there’s the long front end, a hardtail frame, raised handlebars, and of course a Shovelhead engine paired to a four-speed transmission. Oh, and let’s not forget the different-sized wheels: massive 21-inches for the front, and a smaller 16-inch one for the rear.
We’re told some of you might get the chance to see build live this September at a local Boise show that was rescheduled from May. If you plan on dropping by, make sure you ask for a margarita as well, because after seeing this that’s the only way you can properly appreciate the bike.
Now don’t go thinking the bike maker had something very grandiose in mind. No, they simply had builders from across the country send videos of themselves and their bikes, and H-D then published them on their Youtube channel.
On average, these videos are under 3-minutes long, so that means builders have to be very quick and on point to get the relevant message across.
Enter Brandon Wurtz from Rawhide Customs in Boise, Idaho. His segment is a little over 3-minutes long, but he spends about a third of that saying nothing and just making himself an “excellent margarita.”
That’s probably because this guy knew from the get-go that his presentation would only benefit from that. And it does, as the 1980 Shovelhead sitting in the background for the first part of the clip seems only be enhanced by the sharing of the margarita recipe – and the score of the video, to be honest.
What we’re eventually presented with is a 1980, classic-style chopper build: there’s the long front end, a hardtail frame, raised handlebars, and of course a Shovelhead engine paired to a four-speed transmission. Oh, and let’s not forget the different-sized wheels: massive 21-inches for the front, and a smaller 16-inch one for the rear.
We’re told some of you might get the chance to see build live this September at a local Boise show that was rescheduled from May. If you plan on dropping by, make sure you ask for a margarita as well, because after seeing this that’s the only way you can properly appreciate the bike.