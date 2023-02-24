Harley-Davidson Urbantracker Comes With Hidden Famous Prayer, but Not the Version You Know

The people running custom motorcycle shops are known to be very imaginative, and we can see that in the products they end up releasing into the wild. It’s very rare though for this excess of imagination to manifest itself in writing on a motorcycle’s body. Yet here is one bike that is not only unique in design, but also when it comes to the (written) messages it sends across.
The bike you’re looking at now may not look like it now, because of its many scrambler and street tracker cues, but it once was a stock Harley-Davidson Sportster 883R. It was originally produced in 2010, but eight years later fell into the hands of Spanish garage Lord Drake, from where it exited looking like you see it now.
Described by the crew as one of their best products, but also completely unique, the Sportster 883 is so different from its usual form that it’s impossible to miss during specialized get-togethers. In fact, it was quite appreciated at such events in the past few years, ranking top ten in the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building in Germany in 2018, and coming second in the European HOG Rally one year later.
The extensive changes performed on the motorcycle started at the front, where a WP inverted fork now stands in the place of the original one, supporting a wire wheel dressed in off-road-ready tires. A plaque showing the number 69 adorns the fork, hiding the motorcycle’s headlights in the holes of each number.
At the rear, the same type of wire wheel can be seen, only it’s backed by a set of Ohlins shock absorbers. Above them floats a modified rear, adapted to be able to support seats for two people, fixed by a custom rear fender.
Another message is written of the bike’s custom fuel tank, and that one had us scratching our heads a bit. This being a motorcycle and all, it only has two wheels, but for some reason the inscription on the bike’s tank reads “four wheels move the body.” We reckon the continuation to that would be “two wheels move the soul”…
The motorcycle is called post-conversion Urbantracker, and also boats Brembo braking hardware. As the sole modifications to the original engine, we get a custom exhaust system with SuperTrapp elements, and a custom air filter.
When work was done, the bike was painted and airbrushed in a combination of white and beige, with the occasional splash of blue, brown, and gold.
We’re not told what happened to the motorcycle after it impressed audiences at the above-mentioned events, nor do we have a clue as to how much it could have cost to make, because Lord Drake never tells.
It is, however, one of the most radical transformations of Sportsters we’ve brought before you in quite some time, and the perfect one to end the week with.
