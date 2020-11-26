Harley-Davidson Street 750 Zonnevlek Is Here to Conquer the Drag Strip

4 Harley-Davidson to Start Teaching 500 People How to Ride Motorcycles for Free

Aside from the mighty Revolution X mill, not a single factory part escaped the swarm of radical modifications unleashed by this Japanese firm. 8 photos



At around 7,955 revs, the engine will gladly deliver up to 57 hp, along with 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of crushing torque at 3,790 rpm. A six-speed gearbox sends this force to the rear 15-inch hoop via a belt final drive, enabling to a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration time of just 4.6 seconds. Additionally, Milwaukee’s colossus is capable of running the quarter-mile in a mere 13.7 seconds at approximately 94 mph (151 kph).



As for Zon’s bespoke work of two-wheeled art, nicknamed



The angular tank houses the electrical units, an Autometer tachometer, and one bonkers jockey shifter, while the fuel cell itself was relocated underneath the saddle. At the front, you will find a pair of custom forks gripping a 19-inch wheel enveloped in Avon Speedmaster rubber. On the other end, we notice a single-sided swingarm and a monoshock setup handling suspension duties, as well as a 15-inch hoop that keeps everything moving. The rear wheel is hugged tightly by a top-grade drag tire from Hoosier.



To top it all off, the powerplant gained a fresh exhaust system that manages to look seriously ominous. To suit the new exhaust, the Street 750’s fueling setup received a comprehensive remap. Finally, the unique side panels, tail section, and seat pan come together to form a single unit.



