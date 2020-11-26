Unique Suzuki RV 125 VanVan Becomes A Classy Scrambler

Blow Away Your 401k on This 24K Gold and Platinum Hull Day Yacht

Lastly, the finishing touches consist of a handsome leather saddle, aftermarket turn signals, and a new exhaust system fabricated in-house. The final result is a vintage scrambler that’ll have just about any moto-loving petrolhead lost for words! This bad boy isn’t exactly the first custom motorcycle in MRS Oficina’s portfolio to adorn our website’s pages. In the past, we took a look at their spectacular lineup and drooled over some of their most notable exploits, namely a magnificent Kawasaki Z900 RS and a venomous Vulcan S with a cafe racer attitude.These remarkable pieces of craftsmanship do a great job at looking the part but today we're taking a minute to admire yet another fascinating creature born under Oficina’s roof back in 2014. The project in question revolves around a 2003 model from Suzuki’s beginner-friendly RV 125 VanVan range.The donor is brought to life by a single-cylinder powerplant, with two valves and a humble displacement of 124cc. At 9,500 revs, the four-stroke fiend will deliver up to 12 hp, along with 7 pound-feet (9 Nm) of twist at approximately 8,600 rpm. A six-speed gearbox hands the engine’s oomph over to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 60 mph (96 kph).MRS Oficina kicked things off by enveloping the bike’s gas tank in a coat of deep ocean blue paintwork that happens to be absolutely gorgeous, if you ask me. The blue base is complemented by an assortment of the workshop’s very own decals, as well as a one-off brass filler cap.The VanVan’s original monoshock setup has been discarded to make room for twin shock absorbers that contribute to the desired retro scrambler aesthetic. You will also find a pair of hand-crafted alloy side panels, while custom front and rear fenders round out the cosmetic tweaks.The French firm proceeded to remove the stock 14-inch rear hoop in favor of an 18-inch counterpart, hugged by all-terrain rubber. To level out the RV 125’s stance, its front end also received a selection of discrete modifications.Lastly, the finishing touches consist of a handsome leather saddle, aftermarket turn signals, and a new exhaust system fabricated in-house. The final result is a vintage scrambler that’ll have just about any moto-loving petrolhead lost for words!