Harley-Davidson SpaceX Is Like a Failed Rocket Launch, Let-Down Warning in Effect

In the relatively short period of time since it came into the world, SpaceX managed to completely turn space exploration on its head. And its reach and impact are so great that not even the custom motorcycle world escapes untouched.
One of Elon Musk's most precious companies, alongside Tesla and X, SpaceX has managed to make reusable rocket boosters a thing, is presently the sole supplier of means of transport for Western astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), and will soon become a pillar of the Artemis Moon exploration program. Not to mention these guys are also planning to go to Mars.
It comes as no surprise then that all sorts of tributes are made in all aspects of life. We've got SpaceX-inspired clothing, toys, even cars. To my knowledge, at least until now, there were no SpaceX-inspired Harley-Davidsons in this world. Well, now there are, thanks to Switzerland-based garage we know as Bundnerbike.
We've seen a lot of the work these guys have been doing, and ever since the launch of the $1.8 million Bucherer Blue model, we've become convinced they are not to be messed with. But they do kind of trip and fall from time to time.
Take the Harley-Davidson SpaceX. If you think the thing appears to be a sort of forced connection to the world's most successful space company, you'd be right, as all the things SpaceX about it come down to the name.
That's right, there's nothing else SpaceX-related on it. When I first stumbled upon the name I was expecting at least some sort of branding, or a reference of some sort to the makers of Falcons and Dragons, and I was secretly hoping for something much more.
Instead, all we get is a custom Road Glide with relatively minor changes but, granted, a paint job for the ages, in beautifully simple and effective pure white and pitch black. The bike's centerpiece, at least as far as coloring is concerned, is the exhaust system, custom-made for the SpaceX and throwing off shades of blue, purple, and brown.
The bike does hide some other enhancements, including a Rockford Fosgate sound system with two subwoofers and four speakers, or a set of Brembo braking hardware. A larger wheel at the back, complete with a larger tire (the exact dimensions are not disclosed) are also in the picture, backed by an aftermarket handlebar at the opposite end.
I'm going to venture a guess here and say the Road Glide got its post-conversion name on account of some affinity the owner must have for the space company. And even if overall it disappoints in this respect, it still remains a cool enough custom ride to be featured here on autoevolution. So here you have it, (probably) the world's only Harley-Davidson SpaceX.
It comes as no surprise then that all sorts of tributes are made in all aspects of life. We've got SpaceX-inspired clothing, toys, even cars. To my knowledge, at least until now, there were no SpaceX-inspired Harley-Davidsons in this world. Well, now there are, thanks to Switzerland-based garage we know as Bundnerbike.
We've seen a lot of the work these guys have been doing, and ever since the launch of the $1.8 million Bucherer Blue model, we've become convinced they are not to be messed with. But they do kind of trip and fall from time to time.
Take the Harley-Davidson SpaceX. If you think the thing appears to be a sort of forced connection to the world's most successful space company, you'd be right, as all the things SpaceX about it come down to the name.
That's right, there's nothing else SpaceX-related on it. When I first stumbled upon the name I was expecting at least some sort of branding, or a reference of some sort to the makers of Falcons and Dragons, and I was secretly hoping for something much more.
Instead, all we get is a custom Road Glide with relatively minor changes but, granted, a paint job for the ages, in beautifully simple and effective pure white and pitch black. The bike's centerpiece, at least as far as coloring is concerned, is the exhaust system, custom-made for the SpaceX and throwing off shades of blue, purple, and brown.
The bike does hide some other enhancements, including a Rockford Fosgate sound system with two subwoofers and four speakers, or a set of Brembo braking hardware. A larger wheel at the back, complete with a larger tire (the exact dimensions are not disclosed) are also in the picture, backed by an aftermarket handlebar at the opposite end.
I'm going to venture a guess here and say the Road Glide got its post-conversion name on account of some affinity the owner must have for the space company. And even if overall it disappoints in this respect, it still remains a cool enough custom ride to be featured here on autoevolution. So here you have it, (probably) the world's only Harley-Davidson SpaceX.