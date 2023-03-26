Harley-Davidson Solid Disc Is a Rolling Chunk of Beautifully Shaped Metal, Keeps to Itself

Like it or not, the harsh reality is that custom motorcycles are not created equal. The end result of the build depends on the platform used, on the custom elements added and modified, and even on who is responsible for the project. Ultimately though, a custom bike’s success is determined by the ones looking at and judging it.
Harley’s Softail range of motorcycles has a long history of being modified by more or less talented hands from all over the world. We’ve seen so many of them over the years that it’s impossible to recall them all. But we all have favorites, and as of today the Solid Disc is mine.
Solid Disc is how the incredible build you’re looking at now is called. It wasn’t always named that, because it originally started life as a 2017 Softail Slim S. It somehow crossed the paths of Swiss custom builder Bundnerbike, and at the end of that faithful meeting it ended up looking like this.
Now, not even in stock form the Slim S isn’t a bike to brush off, but in this form it is simply stunning. And that’s not only because of the same shade of grey spread all over the body of the ride, from wheel to wheel and all the way up to the fuel tank, or the beautifully black engine held in the frame, but also because, just like its name says, the bike looks like it’s been carved from a single block of metal.
The most obvious two reasons for that are the wheels, solid pieces that show no spoke or wire, just a wall of metal. Over the front one, supported by an Ohlins fork, Brembo braking hardware is over imposed, while the one at the rear acts as a canvas for the swingarm, braking hardware, and side license plate to become extremely visible.
Now, Bundnerbike is a relatively old custom shop, with a portfolio of hundreds of bikes. The Solid Disc is one of their earlier builds, dating from a time when the crew was not that willing to share all the changes it subjected Harleys to.
And that means the above is all we officially know about this bike. More details would have certainly been more than useful in us getting a proper idea of what the Solid Disc is really capable of, but one has to admit it only takes a quick glance to recognize and appreciate beauty.
Solid Disc is how the incredible build you’re looking at now is called. It wasn’t always named that, because it originally started life as a 2017 Softail Slim S. It somehow crossed the paths of Swiss custom builder Bundnerbike, and at the end of that faithful meeting it ended up looking like this.
Now, not even in stock form the Slim S isn’t a bike to brush off, but in this form it is simply stunning. And that’s not only because of the same shade of grey spread all over the body of the ride, from wheel to wheel and all the way up to the fuel tank, or the beautifully black engine held in the frame, but also because, just like its name says, the bike looks like it’s been carved from a single block of metal.
The most obvious two reasons for that are the wheels, solid pieces that show no spoke or wire, just a wall of metal. Over the front one, supported by an Ohlins fork, Brembo braking hardware is over imposed, while the one at the rear acts as a canvas for the swingarm, braking hardware, and side license plate to become extremely visible.
Now, Bundnerbike is a relatively old custom shop, with a portfolio of hundreds of bikes. The Solid Disc is one of their earlier builds, dating from a time when the crew was not that willing to share all the changes it subjected Harleys to.
And that means the above is all we officially know about this bike. More details would have certainly been more than useful in us getting a proper idea of what the Solid Disc is really capable of, but one has to admit it only takes a quick glance to recognize and appreciate beauty.