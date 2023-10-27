Harley-Davidson "Red Kahuna" Looks Like It Has a Couch for a Seat

Exaggeration is one of the tools of the trade for custom motorcycle garages. When used carefully and while minding everything else, this approach ends up in a project that's not only easily recognizable but also one that will be remembered.
There's a modified Harley-Davidson Breakout out there that will forever stand out not through some insane set of wheels, or thanks to an incredible paint job, and not even on account of a potent engine. No, the bike, the one you're looking out now, stands out thanks to the impressive seat pulled over the frame.
To be fair, this is not something we haven't seen before, especially on the lot of bikes assembled by a French crew going by the name of Melk. The guys are responsible for this build too, put together with help from one of their customers, and in this case the rather common seat gets a dimension that makes it unmissable.
Maybe it's the paint job (a carefully crafted combination of Vivid Black in both satin and gloss forms, mixed with traces of Red Kahuna), or the new stance of the ride, or the seat itself, but that's clearly the element that stands out the most.
The piece of hardware was made in-house by Melk, who doesn't share details about the materials or techniques used. We do know it's not leather or some other fancy material used on it, but pouf. The thing almost climbs over the fuel tank at the front, and completely covers the rear fender, it too produced by the French garage.
The modifications made to the bike go beyond what Melk usually does. We don't only get a beautiful paint job and a seat for the ages on this 2017 Breakout, but also mechanical modifications where it matters the most.
Although the engine remains overall the same one installed by Harley, it was gifted with Stage II parts and custom mapping, a Performance Machine air filter, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
Arlen Ness is the name responsible for the braking hardware, and Legend supplied the air suspension system that makes the Red Kahuna (that's a nickname we gave to the thing based on one of the paints used) such an aggressive-looking ride.
Even the smallest of the bike's original gear was swapped with custom bits, to the point that the modifications made are worth more than the stock bike itself. Strange enough, the wheels on the ride, usually the first ones to go for a custom Harley to really impress, are still there.
The listed price of the Red Kahuna is 44,990 euros ($47,700), more of half of that ($26,500, to be more precise) blown on the alterations made, and the rest on the base bike.
