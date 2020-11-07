Harley-Davidson Johnny Black Is a Sleeper, Hides Subtle Changes

We’re used to seeing heavily modified Harley-Davidson bikes, and we generally like them because, after all, that’s what custom is all about. But from time to time very subtle changes can make all the difference in the world.
The key to that is to have someone with a lot of experience in charge of customizing your ride. In Europe, there’s practically only one Harley shop worthy of the description: Thunderbike. The Germans have been responsible for the past two decades for literally hundreds of custom builds, making them perhaps the most active such garages on the continent.
Generally, Thunderbike goes for the extreme approach as well, and we’ve seen the massive changes they are capable of making to stock Harleys. But if the customer demands it, the customization work can be very subtle as well.
Proof of that is the Low Rider S we have here. Looked at from afar, it does not seem to be all that different from stock, but a closer look reveals several effective changes.
The first and perhaps the most important is the shift in the seating position. That was made possible by the fitting of new handlebars, new foot positioning options (including a pre-positioned footrest system), and of course, the new seat.
The bike was christened Johnny Black by its makers, and to be in tone with that and the black paint of the bodywork, a new exhaust system from Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde was fitted. Also, there are Arlen Ness bolt-on fairings and Hardstreet saddlebags.
As usual when it comes to their builds, the Germans do not say how much the conversion cost to make. They do however list a great deal of the parts used for the custom build, and by adding up the numbers we come up with a total of around 2,500 euros (the equivalent of $2,900 at today’s exchange rates), not including the work, exhaust and saddlebags.
Generally, Thunderbike goes for the extreme approach as well, and we’ve seen the massive changes they are capable of making to stock Harleys. But if the customer demands it, the customization work can be very subtle as well.
Proof of that is the Low Rider S we have here. Looked at from afar, it does not seem to be all that different from stock, but a closer look reveals several effective changes.
The first and perhaps the most important is the shift in the seating position. That was made possible by the fitting of new handlebars, new foot positioning options (including a pre-positioned footrest system), and of course, the new seat.
The bike was christened Johnny Black by its makers, and to be in tone with that and the black paint of the bodywork, a new exhaust system from Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde was fitted. Also, there are Arlen Ness bolt-on fairings and Hardstreet saddlebags.
As usual when it comes to their builds, the Germans do not say how much the conversion cost to make. They do however list a great deal of the parts used for the custom build, and by adding up the numbers we come up with a total of around 2,500 euros (the equivalent of $2,900 at today’s exchange rates), not including the work, exhaust and saddlebags.