Thunderbike Matt Low Is Today’s Dose of Custom Bike Cool

Old custom motorcycles are somewhat akin to wine: the older they get, the more appealing they seem to become. And we’re not talking only about the bikes made in the shops of the most famous American garages, but also about some put together elsewhere by equally talented hands.
There’s no denying the fact that Americans rule the world when it comes to making custom bikes. Just take a look at what going on these days in Sturgis, and you’ll get the idea. But there are perhaps equally talented shops elsewhere, doing the same kind of work, at times with the same stunning results.
Take a look at this so called Matt Low. It’s old enough (and appealing) to fit the aging wine description, but it does not come from the U.S., but Europe.
Matt Low is one of the hundreds of builds that came out the doors of German custom shop Thunderbike. Its name may not that imaginative (it comes in matte paint, and rides low thanks to an air suspension), but seeing it does strike the right cords.
The bike was completed in about four months way back in 2008, and uses a custom frame married to an 88ci Harley-Davidson engine and 5-speed gearbox. Aside from the heart and the means to control it, everything else, from the fenders to the exhaust system is custom, made with parts that are still available in the Germans’ shop.
Visually (and due mostly to the Dragster frame used on it, which was deployed on other builds we already talked about) the Matt Low is if you like a signature Thunderbike product: sleek, low, with a massive wheel out back, and a custom paint job (courtesy of Kruse design) that makes all the difference.
In more recent times, Thunderbike seems to have found a new passion, and that is converting the most recent Softails into more extreme machines. We can’t remember the last time we’ve seen a fresh custom bike coming from Germany.
