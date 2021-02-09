Harley-Davidson Giving Away a Custom 2021 Road Glide, Just Get Out and Ride

It’s been a tough year for all, one most of us spent indoors as we tried to dodge the invisible enemy that brought the world to its knees. The fight is far from over, but as we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, calls for the 2020 way of life to come to an end are multiplying. And here’s one coming from Harley itself.
The bike maker announced this week the start of a sweepstakes event called Get Out and Ride. In essence, it encourages people from all over America to make a visit to their local Harley dealer and demo some bikes. In return, they are awarded entries in the sweepstakes and a chance to win one of the 80 prizes (yet unannounced) that are up for grabs.
One lucky American will get not one of the 80 prizes but a custom 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, made in honor of the 80th Anniversary of Daytona Bike Week in March. The Milwaukee company did not detail what exactly custom means in this case.
"Following Harley-Davidson’s global celebration of riding at the virtual H-D 21 event, we’re excited to get riders rolling into a great year ahead,” said in a statement VP Marketing Theo Keetell.
“The “Get Out and Ride” Sweepstakes is Harley-Davidson’s invitation to kick off the riding season and rediscover the road.”
To be eligible to take part in the sweepstakes, you’ll first have to be an American citizen. Then, you’ll have to register on the specially-created website (available at this link). Doing so will land you a number of entries for the sweepstakes.
Finally, you’ll have to get yourself to a Harley dealer between February 8 and April 16 to get more entries. The more things you do once there – things like testing the bikes – the more entries you’ll get. According to Harley, no purchase is required.
