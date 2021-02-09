Harley-Davidson Pan America Reveal Gets a Trailer, Two Weeks Left

As if trying to put behind the troubled year that was 2020, Harley-Davidson kicked off the new one en force. It first showed the product revisions for 2021, then presented the so-called Hardwire plan to get itself back on track. But what the world is really looking forward to from Harley is the Pan America.
Harley-Davidson is a lot of things, but a player in the adventure bike segment it is not. Harley calls it Adventure Touring, and the Pan America is the one chosen to either make it or break for the company.
The motorcycle’s full reveal was left out of the two other presentations on purpose because of its importance. It is scheduled to get its own dedicated event on February 22, which is about two weeks from now. And to make the wait a bit easier, Harley released something of a trailer for the event – you can watch it below this text.
The Pan America is one of the two motorcycles Harley was supposed to launch last year. The second one is the Bronx, which should have become the first Harley product to be fitted with the 975cc version of the new Revolution Max family of engines. Something unknown happened and changed the initial plan, and the Bronx is nowhere in sight, not even as a footnote in The Hardwire plan.
But at least we’ll get to see the Pan America unleashed, built on the same middleweight platform and using a Revolution Max engine. In this case, we’re talking about a larger variant, 1,250cc in displacement, and capable of generating around 145 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque.
The bike will be equipped with the best possible hardware, including a braking system developed specifically for Revolution Max-engined two-wheelers by Brembo, and special Michelin tires.
So, all we have to do now is wait to match what we know with the rest of the juicy details of this unlikely Harley.
