Hamann Tunes Some Muscle into the Jaguar F-Pace

13 Mar 2017
The F-Pace has already become the best-selling Jaguar model. Not only that, but it's steadily getting more attention than some of its German rivals.
So specialist tuner Hamann decided to get off its BMW high horse and built a custom F-Type. It looks like something people who wear leopard underwear would like, but the SUV is not stuffing any socks in there. It's got power to match the curb appeal.

First things first, we wanna' mention that this is a late Geneva Motor Show debut. Thus, the black F-Pace with flared arches is already sitting alongside the infamous widebody Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet at the Swiss venue and you can probably order one to match your existing X4.

Good, now back to the regularly scheduled program. The most striking feature of this project is a set of massive 23-inch wheels, which is kind of the trademark of the Hamann brand. They also offer these Anniversary Evo II alloys in 22-inch sizes, painted silver, black or graphite gray. But no matter how we look at it, a ride on this cat could shatter your spine.

In the powertrain department, Hamann says it can boost the 3-liter supercharged V6 from 380 to 410 PS and 510 Nm (+50Nm) of torque. This is achieved both through the installation of a free-flow exhaust and chip tuning.

As for the diesel fans, the tuner has prepared a 3-liter that's been boosted from 300 to 340 PS and 780 Nm (+80Nm) We know there are more engines, including the popular four-cylinder diesel. But they just got started here, so cut them some slack.

The body kit is pretty easy to understand and includes a chin spoiler, fender flares and a diffuser at the back. The latter also includes room for a quad exhaust system with flat tips that remind us of the E55 AMG.

