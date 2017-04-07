autoevolution

Hailey Shows Us Her Clean R33 Skyline, Joyrides in 1,300 HP Supra

 
Meet Hailey Hutcherson, a girl who's probably more into JDM cars than you. She owns a 1995 R33 Skyline with a built engine that's about as immaculate as it gets.
That Racing Channel recently got to check out the awesome white wolf project car that shows a lot of potential. Hailey has only owned the car for four months but nails every gear change.

Apparently, this is her first modded machine. Boy, where do you go from here? I mean, every other modern car is numb and dull compared to this.

That HKS aftermarket exhaust is connected to a built-up R34 engine that features an N1 oil pump and crankshaft. Pistons, cams, injectors - they're all ready to run on a flex-fuel setup and the plans is to take the current 400 WHP output to around 600.

Of course, it helps that Hailey's significant other is involved in importing cars from Japan. They recently went to the Tokyo Auto Salon for a mini vacation and even got involved in one of those real-life Mario Kart stunts in Tokyo. Hopefully, it's not the one that Nintendo sued.

But when your girlfriend makes Instagram posts about car meets instead of just beauty tips, you know she's a keeper. If you want an R33 or R34 built to similar specs, head over to Hailey's place of work, HP Logic.

Anyway, this wouldn't be a video from That Racing Channel without somebody getting terrified inside an overpowered Toyota Supra. This is another 1995 car with a 6-speed manual and a built engine. It's running E-85 fuel and packs its punch thanks to a Precision GT42-7675, Dual Walbo fuel pumps, and HKS 272 cams.

We kind of hate seeing a girl who actually owns an R33 put the seatbelt around her cleavage for entertainment value. But Maria "Evo Girl" also rode in the Supra beast. And at the end of the day, it's videos like these that keep the channel alive.



r33 nissan skyline cars and girls
 
