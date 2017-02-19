autoevolution

Groupe PSA To Invest EUR 200 Million Into The Sochaux Plant

 
19 Feb 2017, 10:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
So you might have heard that Groupe PSA is on a bit of a roll as of late. Not only did the French automaker buy the Ambassador nameplate in India, but the mothership of Peugeot, Citroen, and DS Automobiles is also eyeing General Motors’ European division. Beyond that, PSA announced that it is committed to stimulating its domestic manufacturing operations.
Christened “Sochaux 2022,” the latest business plan drawn up by Groupe PSA will see the French automaker pour €200 million into its most important plant of them all: the Sochaux complex. “This strategic project aims to simplify flows,” we’re told, but there’s a bit more to the plan than just that.

First and foremost, a part of those €200 million will be used to acquire a large transfer press line, which Group PSA underlines it’s the first of its kind in France in the last 20 years. The line is a high-speed unit that can build multiple parts from both steel and aluminum. Furthermore, a flexible body-assembly workshop will be established in due time to help with production.

What Groupe PSA aims to achieve with this investment is for the Sochaux site to handle the production of six different models. Production capacity of the French assembly complex, meanwhile, will go up to 400,000 vehicles per year. At the present moment, the Sochaux assembly complex extends over 200 hectares of land, and includes a whopping 24 kilometers of conveyor belts.

"Today, Sochaux produces emblematic cars for the PSA Group, including the Peugeot 3008 which has been an enthusiastic commercial success, and will begin to manufacture vehicles for the Opel brand,” said Maxime Picat, the Executive Vice President, Operational Director Europe: “I know that I can count on the professionalism and unwavering commitment of all the employees at our historical site - with whom I have had the chance to work - to continue to meet the current and future expectations of our customers."

The bottom line is, it's obvious that Groupe PSA isn’t dilly-dallying in its shoes. It’s preparing for the future, one that might see the Opel and Vauxhall brands under its umbrella as a way to capture more market share in Europe.
groupe PSA Sochaux industry Peugeot Citroen
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864