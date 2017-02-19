Groupe PSA To Invest EUR 200 Million Into The Sochaux Plant

So you might have heard that Groupe PSA is on a bit of a roll as of late. Not only did the French automaker buy the Ambassador
nameplate in India, but the mothership of Peugeot, Citroen, and DS Automobiles is also eyeing General Motors’ European division. Beyond that, PSA announced that it is committed to stimulating its domestic manufacturing operations.
Christened “Sochaux 2022,”
the latest business plan drawn up by Groupe PSA
will see the French automaker pour €200 million into its most important plant of them all: the Sochaux complex. “This strategic project aims to simplify flows,”
we’re told, but there’s a bit more to the plan than just that.
First and foremost, a part of those €200 million will be used to acquire a large transfer press line, which Group PSA underlines it’s the first of its kind in France in the last 20 years. The line is a high-speed unit that can build multiple parts from both steel and aluminum. Furthermore, a flexible body-assembly workshop will be established in due time to help with production.
What Groupe PSA aims to achieve with this investment is for the Sochaux site
to handle the production of six different models. Production capacity of the French assembly complex, meanwhile, will go up to 400,000 vehicles per year. At the present moment, the Sochaux assembly complex extends over 200 hectares of land, and includes a whopping 24 kilometers of conveyor belts.
"Today, Sochaux produces emblematic cars for the PSA Group, including the Peugeot 3008 which has been an enthusiastic commercial success, and will begin to manufacture vehicles for the Opel brand,”
said Maxime Picat, the Executive Vice President, Operational Director Europe: “I know that I can count on the professionalism and unwavering commitment of all the employees at our historical site - with whom I have had the chance to work - to continue to meet the current and future expectations of our customers."
The bottom line is, it's obvious that Groupe PSA isn’t dilly-dallying in its shoes. It’s preparing for the future, one that might see the Opel and Vauxhall brands
under its umbrella as a way to capture more market share in Europe.