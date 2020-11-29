Google Wants to Make Google Assistant Feel More Like a Human Being

Google Duplex is a truly innovative system, there’s no doubt about that, and just thinking of having a piece of technology making a reservation for you, all while using a human voice, is something that blows your mind.
But the more tech giants invest in AI and ML, the more obvious it becomes these systems will eventually become a part of our future, as systems like Google Assistant would eventually be able to do so much more for us.
Just check out this Google patent, for example, as the Mountain View-based search giant wants to make the assistant work and interact with users more like a human being. And the whole idea here is the Assistant would be able to connect to multiple third-party services to provide you with information based on your voice input.
More specifically, Google Assistant could at one point be able to reach out to multiple ride-hailing services, such as Uber, Lyft, and others, to check how fast you can get to a specific destination, tell you the results, and then wait for your answer to book a car.
A conversation envisioned by Google shows exactly how the whole thing is supposed to work:
User: I need a ride.
GA: When and from where?
User: ASAP. From home.
GA: 3P4 and 3P5 can both pick you up in under 5 minutes. While one?
User: 3PA.
GA: 3P4 here. I can have a small car there in 4 minutes. Want to book it?
User: I need a large car.
GA: A large call will be 15 minutes. Book it?
User: What about 3P5?
GA: 3P5 here. I can have a large car there in 5 minutes. Book it?
User: Yes.
It’s very clear Google is envisioning a future where digital assistants would be part of our everyday lives, though everybody must keep in mind this is just a patent for now.
