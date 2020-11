Google Wants to Make Google Assistant Feel More Like a Human Being

But the more tech giants invest in AI and ML, the more obvious it becomes these systems will eventually become a part of our future, as systems like Google Assistant would eventually be able to do so much more for us.Just check out this Google patent , for example, as the Mountain View-based search giant wants to make the assistant work and interact with users more like a human being. And the whole idea here is the Assistant would be able to connect to multiple third-party services to provide you with information based on your voice input.More specifically, Google Assistant could at one point be able to reach out to multiple ride-hailing services, such as Uber, Lyft, and others, to check how fast you can get to a specific destination, tell you the results, and then wait for your answer to book a car.A conversation envisioned by Google shows exactly how the whole thing is supposed to work:User: I need a ride.GA: When and from where?User: ASAP. From home.GA: 3P4 and 3P5 can both pick you up in under 5 minutes. While one?User: 3PA.GA: 3P4 here. I can have a small car there in 4 minutes. Want to book it?User: I need a large car.GA: A large call will be 15 minutes. Book it?User: What about 3P5?GA: 3P5 here. I can have a large car there in 5 minutes. Book it?User: Yes.It’s very clear Google is envisioning a future where digital assistants would be part of our everyday lives, though everybody must keep in mind this is just a patent for now.