Google Maps Showing a Prisoner Walking Near a Jail, and the Internet Is Confused

Google Maps cars are being driven millions of miles every year for our own benefit, as the data they capture with their super-high-quality cameras are then uploaded online for everybody to see.
So technically, these images allow us to explore a specific place just like we’d be there, and during these crazy times when we’re locked indoors, such a solution definitely comes in handy.
But every once in a while, the Google Maps car comes across funny, unusual, or even illegal stuff happening on the street, and the best of all, everything ends up online where we can all see it.
After discovering footage of a deer having an unexpected encounter with the Google Maps car, the WWW has now discovered what is likely to be a prisoner calmly enjoying a walk around a prison, all while wearing the typical stripes and carrying bags possibly with his belongings.
It goes without saying many believe he is actually an escapee, but as some people here on reddit suggest, there’s a bigger chance he’s a trustee who is allowed to take a walk around for good behavior.
In pure Google fashion, the face of the man is blurred out, because you know, it’s a privacy thing, so even if he’s on the run, you’ll never know who he is anyway.
You can check out the whole thing for yourselves by opening Google Maps using this link.
In the meantime, Google keeps refining Google Maps, and one welcome improvement coming to Android users is a driving mode that will more or less replace Android Auto for phones. With Google Maps at the core of the entire experience, this new driving mode will allow users to get all the information they need on just one screen, all with shortcuts to the apps that make sense behind the wheel, such as music players, Google Assistant for voice input, phone calls, and messages.
