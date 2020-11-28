New Waze Beta Update Available on Android and Android Auto with Welcome Fixes

The dev team at Google-owned Waze has recently published a new beta build for Android and Android Auto, and this time the release comes with several notable fixes, but also with a known issue that will hopefully be fixed before this version goes live for production devices.
The first thing that needs to be mentioned about this early build of Waze 4.69 is that it’s a release candidate, which means there’s a good chance it’ll ship for all users rather sooner than later.
There are several important fixes in this new update, and one of them concerns the planned drives, with the Waze team explaining the pop-up message showing up for users wasn’t localized.
The Waze devs have also addressed the untranslated TTS phrases for Google Assistant, while also resolving the incorrect snapping on a multi-level crossing.
Several crashes have been repaired too, so if Waze stopped running when opening the app or when recalculating the route, everything should work correctly after this update.
Android Auto users, however, should keep in mind there’s one known issue in this update, and it affects the search feature. The Waze team explains the RC build comes with a glitch causing search results to lack addresses for venues and categories, but as we said earlier, let’s just hope this problem would be resolved rather sooner than later.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear this update isn’t supposed to introduce new functionality but to actually refine the experience with Waze on Android and Android Auto. It also brings a bunch of unnamed stability fixes and improvements, so overall, everything should run smoother after updating Waze to the latest build.
For the time being, Waze 4.69 is still in the preview stage, but you can give it a try by downloading the stand-alone APK installer available here. However, keep in mind doing this involves an increased likelihood of problems that haven’t been discovered or reported until now.
