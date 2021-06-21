Google Starts the Hunt for a Major Android Auto Wireless Fix

5 Making Google Maps Play Nice with Android Auto Is as Easy as One-Two-Three

Google has officially confirmed that it’s looking into reports pointing to an Android Auto wireless glitch causing the audio to become choppy when switching from one app to another. 6 photos



More specifically, switching from one app to another causes the



But on the other hand, the audio stuttering is happening only when switching apps, which means that as long as you keep the music player on screen without going to another app, everything is running properly.



But of course, it goes without saying users often need to interact with other apps, such as navigation tools, so the music becoming chopping is one major pain in the neck. Especially because the only workaround that is said to restore the proper behavior is to disconnect Android Auto by enabling airplane mode on the mobile device, and doing this when driving is obviously a big no-no.



Google, however, says the team is aware of these reports, though, for the time being, no ETA as to when a fix could land is available. Unfortunately, no other workaround has been provided in the meantime.



“Thanks for reporting this issue. We forwarded this issue to the rest of the team. We'll update with more information when it's available. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team



Downgrading to an older version of Android Auto, however, is worth a try if you want to figure out if the latest version is the culprit.