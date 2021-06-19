The CarPlay Feature That Makes Android Auto Users Consider Getting an iPhone

While Android Auto is slowly but surely becoming more refined and is thus getting new capabilities, there’s one feature that’s still missing and which some users are still drooling over when looking at the Apple ecosystem.
It’s support for vertical screens, a feature that allows CarPlay to take full advantage of the available screen estate in cars such as the latest-generation Subaru Outback.
And while the number of cars coming with vertical screens is growing, Google still doesn’t seem to be interested in developing such a feature, though, at some point, code hiding in a previous Android Auto version did suggest the company was looking into making the whole thing happen.
But as far as the stable version of Android Auto is concerned, support for vertical screens is still nowhere to be seen, and this has made plenty of users turn to Google’s forums and publicly call for the company to release an update that would make the app run properly on their displays.
“I also have this car and am extremely disappointed with the current Android Auto implementation. It takes up a tiny portion of the screen and it is hard to quickly glance at the directions while driving. This needs to be updated to use the entire screen,” one Android Auto user explains.
Needless to say, some are even considering the switch to CarPlay, especially if their cars do support Apple’s application. But of course, this also comes down to migrating from Android to iPhone, a move that’s not necessarily affordable but which in the long term could pay off if a reliable CarPlay experience is a must-have.
At the time of writing, Google is yet to confirmed whether it plans to debut vertical screen support in Android Auto, but given the number of cars coming with such displays is growing, it shouldn’t take too long before this feature finally goes live.
