Porsche’s 6th Gen Infotainment System: A Detailed View of All the New Features

PCM 6.0 ensures that software updates will be possible using over-the-air (OTA) technology, so starting with this version, all future updates can be carried out wirelessly. Porsche states that the new version will be available “this summer” for the current-generation Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera models, but didn’t specify the exact date of launch. A decade ago, infotainment systems were still raw but nowadays they’ve grown in complexity and have become indispensable in our modern vehicles.Most automakers have been feverously competing on this front, developing more innovative, intuitive, and feature-packed versions yet Porsche was among those who seemed to be lagging behind. With the upcoming PCM 6.0, the company promises to deliver a thoroughly improved system that’s not only faster but also adds new functionalities.The highlight of this new version is the improved integration of smartphones into the PCM infotainment system. For starters, it now comes with full Android Auto compatibility on all current models, but unlike Apple CarPlay, which offers wireless connectivity, it can only be used by syncing the device to the vehicle via a USB cable.Another key feature is the deep integration of Apple Music, which, among other capabilities, will allow owners to save a song they hear on the radio to their playlists.Voice Pilot, the natural voice control function is also new and Porsche states that it can easily understand the driver’s wishes without a preset list of controls. By simply saying “I need gas,” the system can quickly display the route to the nearest gas station on the navigation screen. Similarly, saying “I am cold” or “I am hot” will adjust the climate control temperature accordingly. Additionally, the function allows drivers to control the seat massage functions, ambient lightning, or make phone calls without having to touch a button.Connected intelligent navigation is thoroughly upgraded to run faster, smoother and is it does a much better job aof monitoring traffic and calculating alternative routes in case of accidents or closed roads.The entire user interface has been redesigned and should be far more intuitive. It also offers a very high degree of customization, allowing users to personalize the menu bar and launcher by simply dragging and dropping their favorite apps.Speaking of apps, the Porsche Connect smartphone app has been improved, enabling owners to check vehicle data and remotely operate certain functions. This means that they can check tire pressure, fuel or battery charge level, and control features such as interior temperature or heated seats. The app also allows compatible Porsches to be parked remotely , from outside the vehicle.Porsche 911 and 718 drivers will be able to enjoy a fun Track Precision app. As the name implies, it was designed for track days and allows users to record, analyze and display driving data from 300 preset race tracks, as well as recommended racing lines and track-specific instructions.There’s also a beta version of Porsche Digital’s new Soundtrack My Life app, which is said to play music specific to the driver’s route or driving style, adapting the playlist in real-time. The inspiration comes from video games or movies where the background music changes according to the scene and in upcoming versions, this app will be able to adjust the soundtrack according to the driver’s mood. I for one hate it when someone messes with my playlist, and I wouldn’t want my car to have such capabilities but from a technological point of view, it is an interesting feature.PCM 6.0 ensures that software updates will be possible using over-the-air (OTA) technology, so starting with this version, all future updates can be carried out wirelessly. Porsche states that the new version will be available “this summer” for the current-generation Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera models, but didn’t specify the exact date of launch.