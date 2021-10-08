Google Maps Updated with Lite Navigation Because Not All Users Want Full Info

For many drivers out there, Google Maps has clearly become a must-have application, though using the app comes with one big shortcoming that more or less limits its purpose: users must always take a peek at the screen, as in some cases, the audio guidance isn’t enough to figure out which way to go.
The Mountain View-based search giant knows this very well, and the company has recently announced a new feature specifically aimed at those users who never look at the screen when running Google Maps: cyclists.
Google says that bikers really can’t check out Google Maps because their phones are typically carried in a backpack or in a pocket, so using the navigation provided by the app is a huge pain in the neck.
This is why the company is launching lite navigation, a new mode bundled with Google Maps that makes it easier for cyclists to get the essential information without having to keep an eye on the screen and unlock their phones.
What lite navigation does is as simple as it could be. This new mode displays only the essential information right in the main UI, including here the ETA (which is updated in real-time), the elevation of the route, and see your trip progress without having to enter turn-by-turn navigation.
Furthermore, Google Maps now shows a new notification in the notification center, so you can theoretically see it right from the lock screen, when lite navigation is enabled to provide you with the essential information, again without the need for unlocking your mobile device.
You can also send or share the trip right from this notification.
The new feature will be available for absolutely all users where cycling navigation is already live, regardless of the platform that’s being used. Google, however, says it’ll take a few months to release it to everyone, so make sure you keep Google Maps up-to-date to know when it becomes available.
