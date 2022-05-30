Google Maps Rival Updated With a New-Gen Feature That Just Makes Sense

Navigation apps have been able to display the location of charging stations across the world for quite some time, but Sygic says its partnership with GreenWay makes the whole thing a lot more straightforward and convenient.
This is because the two companies have worked together to offer deeper integration of GreenWay charging stations into the navigation software offered by Sygic.
In addition to seeing the location of GreenWay’s charging stations on the map (all are located in Europe, particularly in Poland and nearby countries), users can also access the current availability of each station, prices, and even be notified when the charging starts.
Sygic says users wouldn’t even need a separate app to handle the charging process, as they can complete the payment right through the navigation solutions.
According to the company’s very own figures, Sygic navigation currently includes a database that contains no more, no less than 460,000 charging stations across Europe. No less than 130,000 of them have been added in the last 12 months, and the company says it won’t stop here.
Together with other partners in Europe, it plans to expand the coverage in the coming updates, so we should expect more news on this front.
In the meantime, pretty much all the navigation apps on the market are being updated with the location of charging stations. Even Waze, an application whose main focus is the traffic data offered to users, can now display charging station information in the United States.
However, most developers are already aiming for more advanced integration. Google, for example, has pushed Google Maps capabilities to the next level on Android Automotive, as the application can collect battery data from the vehicle and offer unique navigation capabilities. For instance, Google Maps can automatically estimate if the car has enough battery power to reach a configured destination, and if it doesn’t, to automatically add a stop for charging along the route.
